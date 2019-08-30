GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 9,311 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 54.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,058,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,250,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,040,285.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $963.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $50.83.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $633.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.03 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.