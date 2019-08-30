GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,676,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,349,000 after acquiring an additional 794,460 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,873,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,098,000 after acquiring an additional 230,298 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 504.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after acquiring an additional 221,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2,378.9% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 215,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after acquiring an additional 206,512 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Gabelli raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $151.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.97. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $141.46 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.84%.

In related news, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $41,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,810 shares of company stock worth $621,819. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

