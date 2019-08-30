Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $95.14

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $95.14 and traded as low as $91.04. Griffin Mining shares last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 38,959 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.06. The stock has a market cap of $158.43 million and a PE ratio of 6.92.

Griffin Mining Company Profile (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

