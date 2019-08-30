GridCoin (GRC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,091.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $1,091.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX and OpenLedger DEX.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 422,216,341 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

