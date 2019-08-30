Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Green Dot worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,872,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 23.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,106,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,102,000 after buying an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Green Dot by 12.7% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,081,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,008,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 714,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after buying an additional 120,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 9,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In related news, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $38,515.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $41.00 price objective on Green Dot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
