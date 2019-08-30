Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Green Dot worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,872,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 23.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,106,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,102,000 after buying an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Green Dot by 12.7% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,081,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,008,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 714,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after buying an additional 120,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 9,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $278.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $38,515.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $41.00 price objective on Green Dot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

