Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 23,773 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,773 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Lakeland Industries worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 85,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,723,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 713,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 157,625 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAKE. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

