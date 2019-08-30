Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.10. 123,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,903,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

