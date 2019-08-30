Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 22,935 LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,935 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIQT. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,085 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the first quarter valued at about $3,845,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at about $754,000.

LIQT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,692. LiqTech International Inc has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIQT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of LiqTech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiqTech International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

LiqTech International Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

