Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $499,000 Holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,836 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXFD. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 1st quarter worth about $5,586,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 165,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $59,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXFD traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $355.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.33. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 208.48% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Oxford Immunotec Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

