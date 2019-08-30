Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $191,000 Stock Position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $131,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,000 over the last ninety days. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,887. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $57.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.43. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.86. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. Analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.