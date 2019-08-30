Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,854 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Psychemedics worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Psychemedics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 301,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Psychemedics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Psychemedics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 310,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Psychemedics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 79,263 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,912. Psychemedics Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.

In related news, VP Michael I. Schaffer sold 9,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $90,883.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael I. Schaffer sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $27,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Psychemedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

