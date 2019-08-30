Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $197.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HON traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.44. 25,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,310. The stock has a market cap of $119.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.12 and a 200-day moving average of $165.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

