GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Stock Position Lessened by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,273,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,975 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $37,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 74.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 133.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAF. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE EAF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. 11,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,885. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 42.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.91%. The company had revenue of $480.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.