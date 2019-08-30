GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Short Interest Down 11.8% in August

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,491,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 30,036,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 24.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPRO. ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on GoPro from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $3,836,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,404,189 shares of company stock valued at $7,592,222. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 11.5% in the first quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of GoPro by 21.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in GoPro by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,567. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $600.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

