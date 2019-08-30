Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $20.50) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $800.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $22.75.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

