Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

GSS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Golden Star Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.80 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.18.

Shares of GSS opened at $3.01 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

