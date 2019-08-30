Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Cap Hits $68,387.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 35.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Gold Poker has a market cap of $68,387.00 and $2,633.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 31.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00234832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.01354027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00092496 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021098 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 4,826,278 coins and its circulating supply is 4,025,278 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.