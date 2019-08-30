Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Globant alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 0.84. Globant has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $112.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $5,133,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 35,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.