Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.35. 2,372,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,624 shares of company stock worth $907,479 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

