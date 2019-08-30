General Electric (NYSE:GE) Short Interest Up 10.2% in August

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,449,700 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 93,878,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 323,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,167,272. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L Kevin Cox bought 105,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $994,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in General Electric by 217.8% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 349,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,908,000 after buying an additional 781,672 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in General Electric by 16.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 278.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,799,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,895,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

