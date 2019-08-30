General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Trimmed by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 181,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 680,186 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 130,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. 16,922,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,167,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.