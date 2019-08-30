Gems (GEM) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Gems token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc. Gems has a market capitalization of $551,877.00 and approximately $173,382.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.01367870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00092666 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021116 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,794,971 tokens. The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

