Gas (GAS) Market Cap Achieves $15.27 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Gas has a total market cap of $15.27 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00015655 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Binance, DragonEX and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00232521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.01337494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Cobinhood, OKEx, Poloniex, Bitbns, DragonEX, Coinnest, Koinex, Bitinka, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

