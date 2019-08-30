Function X Price Tops $0.22 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002349 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $20.33 million and approximately $45,242.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022812 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00150020 BTC.
- EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- ParkinGo (GOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003996 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,572.93 or 1.00395717 BTC.
- TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003368 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000647 BTC.
- BOMB (BOMB) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040023 BTC.
- LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- OKCash (OK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000400 BTC.
Function X Profile
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.