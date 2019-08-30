Function X Price Tops $0.22 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002349 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $20.33 million and approximately $45,242.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022812 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00150020 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,572.93 or 1.00395717 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000647 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040023 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,872,286 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

