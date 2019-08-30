FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Update

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,239,200 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 1,149,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 target price on FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. 2,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $108.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $606.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.56 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,891 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $410,305.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 7,458 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $798,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,293.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,904. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

