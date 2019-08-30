FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Update

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,239,200 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 1,149,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 target price on FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. 2,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $108.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,891 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $410,305.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 7,458 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $798,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,293.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,904. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.
