Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.60. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 6,990 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Friedman Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Friedman Industries’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 120,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

