Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Declares $0.07 — Dividend

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0706 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

