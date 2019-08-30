Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

FELE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of FELE opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $60,673.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Haines sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $875,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,504.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,711,000 after buying an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

