FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company’s brand includes FOX News, FOX Sports, the FOX Network, the FOX Television Stations and sports cable networks FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes and Big Ten Network. Fox Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lowered FOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a sell rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FOX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. FOX has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FOX stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,594,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of FOX worth $221,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

