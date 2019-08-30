Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Fossil Group stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $635.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fossil Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darren E. Hart acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $343,392.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,990.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 153,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,604 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fossil Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,698 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Fossil Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 78,005 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fossil Group by 567.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572,406 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

