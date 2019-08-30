Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,507,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,103,000 after purchasing an additional 706,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,419,000 after purchasing an additional 114,490 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,570,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,834,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,786,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,046,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. 1,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,430. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.30.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.