Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.35

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as low as $5.06. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 1,600 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

About Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

