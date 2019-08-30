Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 456 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 22.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,994 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,890.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,734,000 after buying an additional 302,540 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE DTE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day moving average of $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.24. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $132.09.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,576.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.