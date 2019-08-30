Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 327 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $285.99. The stock had a trading volume of 86,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,007. The company has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

