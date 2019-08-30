Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Host Hotels and Resorts makes up approximately 1.5% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 46.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,028,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,920,000 after acquiring an additional 959,147 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 80.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 344,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 153,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 10.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,541,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,413,000 after buying an additional 725,409 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,546.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,230,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,852,000 after buying an additional 3,033,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Shares of HST traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 189,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,543. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $21.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

