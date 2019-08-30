Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Gabelli lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $132.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,234. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day moving average of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

