Foresight 4 VCT (LON:FTF) Trading Down 1.7%

Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF) traded down 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), 3,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 5,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

The company has a market cap of $113.65 million and a P/E ratio of 44.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Foresight 4 VCT’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The Company is an investment company, which invests in unquoted or alternative investment market (AIM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. Its investment objective is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in fast-growing unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

