Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 234.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,187,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,450,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $196,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 36,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 54,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $8,237,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 840,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,867.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,137,650 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.17. 689,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,846,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

