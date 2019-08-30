Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Lifted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,162.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,776.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 840,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,137,650 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.12. 633,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,846,344. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

