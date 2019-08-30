FOAM Market Capitalization Reaches $5.92 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One FOAM token can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $4,366.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00232521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.01337494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000403 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,042,721 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

