Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,004,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $67,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,891,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,079 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,209,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,908,000 after acquiring an additional 185,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,101,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after acquiring an additional 139,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FLR shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

