Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.33

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and traded as low as $14.12. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 660,814 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$14.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:FPH)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.