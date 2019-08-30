First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $71.82. 1,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $80.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

