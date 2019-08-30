First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 29,770 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,770 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. 416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $846.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

