First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,604,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,790,031,000 after buying an additional 258,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,004,000 after buying an additional 758,149 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,315,000 after buying an additional 513,992 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $568,121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,535,000 after buying an additional 469,507 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 291,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,850. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.78. 6,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,106. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.02. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

