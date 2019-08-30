First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $133.08. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,951. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $104.43 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average of $131.28.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

