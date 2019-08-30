First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Total during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Motco raised its stake in Total by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Total by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. 37,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,396. Total SA has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

