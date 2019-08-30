First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,803,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,585,000 after buying an additional 29,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,397,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,211,000 after buying an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,226,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,846,000 after buying an additional 1,059,798 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,169,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,623,000 after buying an additional 166,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Copart by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,762,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,951,000 after buying an additional 483,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $674,564.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,458 shares of company stock worth $20,511,755. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,589. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.