First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Shares Up 0.5%

First National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.83, 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.73.

First National Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

