First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. First Horizon National reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Horizon National.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.32 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on FHN shares. UBS Group raised First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $18.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $622,236.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,222.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Daniel sold 9,663 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $158,376.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,616 shares of company stock worth $4,409,979 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 4.5% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 140,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 63.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon National (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.